Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s PACB reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 37 cents. The company reported break-even results in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 43 cents per share.

For 2020, EPS came in at 17 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported a loss of 55 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues

For the fourth quarter, revenues totaled $27.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a marginal 0.4% and also fell 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

For 2020, revenues logged $78.9 million in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the topline dropped 13.2% year over year.

Segmental Analysis

Product Revenues amounted to $23.6 million, down 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Service and Other Revenues came in at $3.5 million, up 2.9% year over year.

Margins

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $11.4 million, down 11.8% year over year. Gross margin was 42% of total revenues, contracting 429 basis points.

Operating expenses totaled $35.4 million, up 14.7% year over year.

Operating loss came in at $23.9 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $17.9 million.

Cash Position

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments excluding restricted cash of $318.8 million compared with $49.1 million at the end of the year-ago period.

Our Take

Pacific Biosciences ended the fourth quarter of 2020 on a weak note. Nonetheless, the company saw an increase in its Service and other revenues during the quarter. It continues to gain from its flagship Sequel system. The recent launch of the Sequel IIe System and collaboration with Asuragen buoy optimism on the stock. Additionally, the company received termination fees from Illumina, which got reflected in the earnings results. It inked a multi-year collaboration deal with Invitae Corporation to start developing a production-scale high-throughput sequencing platform utilizing the power of its highly accurate HiFi sequencing to widen the scope of Invitae’s whole genome testing capabilities.

However, Pacific Biosciences saw a decline in its Product revenues. Gross margin contraction and a year-over-year wider operating loss were seen in the quarter.

