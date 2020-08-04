Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Posts Lower-Than-Expected Q2 Loss

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) reported second-quarter 2020 loss per share of a 15 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. The company had reported a loss per share of 16 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues totaled $17.1 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.9% but fell 30.5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Segmental Analysis

Product Revenues: At this segment, revenues amounted to $13.8 million, down 35.2% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Service and Other Revenues: At this segment, revenues came in at $3.3 million, down 1.5% year over year.

Margins

Gross profit in the second quarter was $6.6 million, down 31.2% year over year. Gross margin was 38.7% of total revenues, contracting 32 basis points.

Operating expenses totaled $30.1 million, down 11.3% year over year.

Operating loss came in at $23.5 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $24.4 million.

Guidance

Taking into account the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the extent and duration of the same, the company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of the future impact on its operations and financial results. Hence, Pacific Biosciences has not issued any quarterly or full-year guidance.

Our Take

Pacific Biosciences ended the second quarter on a strong note. The company continues to gain from its flagship Sequel system. The company also saw a reduction in its operating expenses in the quarter under review. However, Pacific Biosciences saw revenue decline in both its key operating segments mainly due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross margin contraction was also noted in the quarter.

