Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Loses 4.1% Post Reporting Q3 Loss

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB declined 4.1% on Nov 3 after the company reported earnings results.

The company reported third-quarter 2020 loss per share of 14 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had reported loss of 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues totaled $19.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5% and also fell 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Segmental Analysis

Product Revenues: At this segment, revenues amounted to $15.7 million, down 15.1% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Service and Other Revenues: At this segment, revenues came in at $3.3 million, down 2.9% year over year.

Margins

Gross profit in the third quarter was $7.1 million, up 2.2% year over year. Gross margin was 37% of total revenues, expanding 547 basis points.

Operating expenses totaled $31.2 million, down 10.8% year over year.

Operating loss came in at $24.2 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $28.1 million.

Cash Position

The company exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments, excluding restricted cash, of $208.6 million compared with $120 million at the end of the second quarter.

Our Take

Pacific Biosciences ended the third quarter on a weak note. Nonetheless, the company continues to gain from its flagship Sequel system. The launch of the Sequel IIe System and collaboration with Asuragen during the quarter instill optimism.Gross margin expansion was noted in the quarter. Additionally, the company received termination fees from Illumina, which got reflected on the results.

However, Pacific Biosciences saw revenue decline in both its key operating segments.

