Markets

Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.3% in Session

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 34.2% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Pacific Biosciences. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Pacific Biosciences currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Price

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Price

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. price | Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Medical - Instruments industry is Hologic, Inc. HOLX which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular