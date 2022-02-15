Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB):

Earnings: -$69.3 million in Q4 vs. $74.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q4 vs. $0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$66.4 million or -$0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.28 per share Revenue: $36.0 million in Q4 vs. $27.1 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.