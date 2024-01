(RTTNews) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade, bouncing back from a sharp fall.

Monday, the stock has been down, despite reporting 113 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenues.

Currently, shares are at $8.08, up 7.05 percent from the previous close of $7.66 on a volume of 4,891,285.

