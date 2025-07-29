Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) closed at $1.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -6.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of genetic analysis technology had gained 32.26% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pacific Biosciences of California in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.18, signifying a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.46 million, indicating a 1.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.64 per share and a revenue of $155.44 million, indicating changes of +22.89% and +0.92%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.