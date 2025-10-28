Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) was down 5.74% at $1.97. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.8%.

The stock of maker of genetic analysis technology has risen by 67.2% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pacific Biosciences of California in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.84 million, down 0.33% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.56 per share and a revenue of $158.66 million, signifying shifts of +32.53% and +3.02%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

