Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) ended the recent trading session at $2.58, demonstrating a -3.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of genetic analysis technology had gained 42.02% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pacific Biosciences of California will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.89 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of -127.71% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pacific Biosciences of California is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

