Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) ended the recent trading session at $1.71, demonstrating a -1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

Shares of the maker of genetic analysis technology witnessed a gain of 24.46% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 0.31%, and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pacific Biosciences of California in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.17, signifying a 13.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $41 million, indicating a 10.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.54 per share and revenue of $175.4 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.89% and +9.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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