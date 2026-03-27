Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) was down 6.67% at $1.26. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Shares of the maker of genetic analysis technology witnessed a loss of 24.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 7.36%, and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pacific Biosciences of California in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.17, reflecting a 13.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41 million, indicating a 10.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.54 per share and revenue of $175.4 million, indicating changes of -1.89% and +9.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Pacific Biosciences of California holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.