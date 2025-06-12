Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) ended the recent trading session at $1.18, demonstrating a +1.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of genetic analysis technology had gained 5.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pacific Biosciences of California in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.18, indicating a 10% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $36.46 million, indicating a 1.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.64 per share and a revenue of $155.12 million, signifying shifts of +22.89% and +0.72%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 8.36% increase. At present, Pacific Biosciences of California boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

