Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) closed the most recent trading day at $1.17, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.5%.

The the stock of maker of genetic analysis technology has fallen by 10.69% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 9.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pacific Biosciences of California in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, up 26.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35 million, down 9.82% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.71 per share and a revenue of $158.74 million, indicating changes of +14.46% and +3.07%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower. At present, Pacific Biosciences of California boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

