Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) closed at $1.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.01%.

The stock of maker of genetic analysis technology has fallen by 16.67% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pacific Biosciences of California in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Pacific Biosciences of California is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $41 million, reflecting a 10.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.54 per share and a revenue of $175.4 million, demonstrating changes of -1.89% and +9.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Pacific Biosciences of California is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.