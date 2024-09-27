Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) closed at $1.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of genetic analysis technology had gained 27.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pacific Biosciences of California in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.20, showcasing a 25.93% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $41.9 million, indicating a 24.77% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.95 per share and a revenue of $168.07 million, indicating changes of +14.41% and -16.18%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.52% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Pacific Biosciences of California possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

