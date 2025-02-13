Pacific Biosciences Of California, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB):

Earnings: $3.57 million in Q4 vs. -$82.02 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.49 in Q4 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$55.34 million or -$0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.17 per share Revenue: $39.22 million in Q4 vs. $58.36 million in the same period last year.

