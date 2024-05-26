News & Insights

Pacific Bauxite Commences Key AEM Survey

May 26, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Pacific Bauxite Limited (AU:WYX) has released an update.

Pacific Bauxite Limited has launched a Phase 1 Airborne Electro Magnetic Survey at the Ida Holmes Junction Project, with completion expected within 10 days, ahead of a planned drilling program. The survey will cover 350 km² to aid in planning for the company’s maiden AC/RC drilling campaign. The introduction of the AEM survey, along with ongoing auger geochemistry, is set to provide crucial data for earlier target identification for drilling.

