Pacific Basin Shipping (SEHK:2343) Price Target Increased by 17.30% to 3.26

The average one-year price target for Pacific Basin Shipping (SEHK:2343) has been revised to HK$3.26 / share. This is an increase of 17.30% from the prior estimate of HK$2.78 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$2.71 to a high of HK$3.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.01% from the latest reported closing price of HK$2.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Basin Shipping. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 94.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2343 is 0.03%, an increase of 85.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.91% to 870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 514K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 53.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2343 by 160.46% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 342K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing a decrease of 47.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2343 by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 85.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2343 by 39,891.46% over the last quarter.

SHPP - Pacer Industrials and Logistics ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 118.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2343 by 8.43% over the last quarter.

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