Pacific Basin Shipping (SEHK:2343) Price Target Increased by 15.14% to 2.78

The average one-year price target for Pacific Basin Shipping (SEHK:2343) has been revised to HK$2.78 / share. This is an increase of 15.14% from the prior estimate of HK$2.41 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$2.42 to a high of HK$3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.88% from the latest reported closing price of HK$2.60 / share.

Pacific Basin Shipping Maintains 3.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.59%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 4.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Basin Shipping. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 15.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2343 is 0.20%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.78% to 997,717K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 201,210K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 197,000K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 137,229K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,969K shares , representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2343 by 8.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,986K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,199K shares , representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2343 by 9.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 41,636K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,219K shares , representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2343 by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.