Pacific Basin Shipping (HKEX:2343) Price Target Decreased by 5.82% to 3.30

The average one-year price target for Pacific Basin Shipping (HKEX:2343) has been revised to 3.30 / share. This is an decrease of 5.82% from the prior estimate of 3.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.40% from the latest reported closing price of 2.53 / share.

Pacific Basin Shipping Maintains 30.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 30.83%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 12.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 259.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Basin Shipping. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2343 is 0.33%, a decrease of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.75% to 904,814K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 113,000K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 73,733K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 72,998K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,936K shares, representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2343 by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,374K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 47,117K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

