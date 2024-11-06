Pacific American Holdings Advances Yoquivo Silver Project

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.
Pacific American Holdings Ltd. is ramping up efforts at its Yoquivo High-Grade Silver Project in Mexico, focusing on data verification and recruitment of local experts to lead exploration activities. The company is progressing with permits and approvals, aiming to start a drilling campaign in early 2025. This initiative underscores their commitment to capitalizing on the project’s significant silver potential.
For further insights into AU:AVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) Event in Brazil Captures Investor Attention
- The Likely Impact of Ford’s (NYSE:F) Plan to Pay for Chargers
- The Impact of Trump on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.