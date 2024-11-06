Pacific American Holdings Advances Yoquivo Silver Project

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. is ramping up efforts at its Yoquivo High-Grade Silver Project in Mexico, focusing on data verification and recruitment of local experts to lead exploration activities. The company is progressing with permits and approvals, aiming to start a drilling campaign in early 2025. This initiative underscores their commitment to capitalizing on the project’s significant silver potential.

For further insights into AU:AVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.