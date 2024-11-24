Pacific American Holdings Acquires Promising Silver Project

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of the high-grade Yoquivo Silver Project in Mexico, positioning the company strategically in the world’s leading silver-producing country. The project boasts significant exploration potential with drill-ready targets and aims to establish a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate as silver prices soar. This acquisition underscores the company’s commitment to unlocking value through underexplored and high-quality metal projects.

For further insights into AU:AVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.