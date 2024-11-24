News & Insights

Pacific American Holdings Acquires Promising Silver Project

November 24, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

November 24, 2024

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of the high-grade Yoquivo Silver Project in Mexico, positioning the company strategically in the world’s leading silver-producing country. The project boasts significant exploration potential with drill-ready targets and aims to establish a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate as silver prices soar. This acquisition underscores the company’s commitment to unlocking value through underexplored and high-quality metal projects.



