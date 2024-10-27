News & Insights

Pacific American Holdings Acquires High-Grade Silver Project

October 27, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Pacific American Holdings Ltd.’s subsidiary, Advance Metals, has secured a 100% interest in the Yoquivo High-Grade Silver Project in Mexico, previously owned by Golden Minerals. This acquisition comes amid record high silver prices, positioning Advance Metals to benefit from the project’s promising drilling results and future exploration potential. The strategic move aims to capitalize on significant mineralization opportunities in the historically rich Yoquivo district.

