Pacific Alliance meeting suspended after Peru's Castillo barred from travel

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A meeting of Latin American nations, known as the Pacific Alliance, scheduled for this week in Mexico has been postponed after the Peruvian president was unable to travel to Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

"We're exploring the possibility of having a meeting in Peru or taking a decision after consulting members," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

Lopez Obrador said Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Chile's Gabriel Boric would still travel to Mexico and discuss arrangements for a new date, proposing to hold the Alliance's meeting in Peru in the first week of December.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo welcomed Lopez Obrador's proposal in a broadcast on state television Tuesday morning. "Of course I would like the countries that make up the Pacific Alliance, as well as (Lopez Obrador), to be here," he said.

Castillo was blocked by his country's congress, controlled by the opposition, from traveling for the meeting and other international events as he undergoes a corruption investigation into his government.

Castillo, who took office last year, has survived two impeachment attempts and unprecedented turnover of his Cabinet. A mission from the Organization of American States (OAS) is in Peru until Wednesday to look into the political crisis.

On Monday, Lopez Obrador had cast doubt on whether the alliance -- a trade bloc formed by Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile -- would meet.

Mexico's president said a bilateral meeting with Ecuador's Guillermo Lasso was also upcoming.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Additional reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

