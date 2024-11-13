Pacgold Limited Names New Chair Amidst Leadership Change

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited has announced the appointment of Caoilin Chestnutt, a seasoned mining executive with nearly 30 years of experience, as its new Chair. She succeeds Cathy Moises, who is retiring at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Chestnutt’s extensive background, including roles at BHP and Anglo American, is expected to drive the company’s strategic initiatives, particularly the Alice River Gold Project.

