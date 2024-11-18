Pacgold Limited Issues Unquoted Options for Strategic Growth

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited has announced the issuance of 11,388,889 unquoted options as part of previously disclosed transactions. These securities, not intended for public trading on the ASX, mark a strategic move by the company to strengthen its financial positioning. Investors may see this as a sign of Pacgold’s proactive approach in navigating the financial markets.

