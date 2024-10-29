Pacgold Limited Boosts Exploration at Alice River

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited is ramping up its exploration activities at the Alice River Gold Project in North Queensland with a new 6,000m aircore bedrock geochemical program and a 3,000m reverse circulation drilling campaign. The company has secured $4.1 million in funding to support these initiatives, aiming to uncover significant gold mineralization along a 14km structural corridor. Additionally, a Share Purchase Plan is underway to raise up to an additional $1.5 million.

