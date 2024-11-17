News & Insights

Pacgold Limited Appoints New Director Caoilin Chestnutt

November 17, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited recently announced the appointment of Caoilin Chestnutt as a director, effective November 18, 2024. The company disclosed that Chestnutt currently holds no personal interests in securities or contracts related to the firm. This development marks a significant step in Pacgold’s leadership transition and governance strategy.

