Pacgold Limited Appoints New Director Caoilin Chestnutt

Pacgold Limited recently announced the appointment of Caoilin Chestnutt as a director, effective November 18, 2024. The company disclosed that Chestnutt currently holds no personal interests in securities or contracts related to the firm. This development marks a significant step in Pacgold’s leadership transition and governance strategy.

