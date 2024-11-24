Pacgold Limited Announces Quotation of New Shares

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited has announced the quotation of over 24 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in the company’s market activities. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing liquidity and investor interest in Pacgold’s stock.

