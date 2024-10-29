News & Insights

Pacgold Limited Announces Key Resolutions for AGM

October 29, 2024 — 12:58 am EDT

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited has announced two key resolutions ahead of its Annual General Meeting. The company seeks shareholder approval for the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as its official auditor and the election of Richard Hacker as a director. These decisions aim to strengthen the company’s governance and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

