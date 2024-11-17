Pacgold Limited Announces Director’s Departure and Holdings

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Pacgold Limited has announced that Cathy Moises has ceased to be a director as of November 18, 2024. Despite her departure, Moises holds significant interests in the company through Tooradin Park Superannuation Ltd, including 709,377 fully paid ordinary shares and various options. This change in directorship might intrigue investors closely monitoring the company’s governance and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:PGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.