Pacgold Limited Announces Director Resignation and Market Impact

November 17, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited has announced the resignation of Director Shane Goodwin, effective November 18, 2024. Goodwin held significant interests in the company’s securities, including over a million shares and numerous options with varying exercise prices and expiration dates. This transition could signal strategic shifts within the company, making it a noteworthy development for investors closely watching Pacgold’s market movements.

