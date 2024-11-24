Pacgold Limited Advances with New Share Placement

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacgold Limited has successfully issued over 24 million fully paid ordinary shares to institutional and sophisticated investors at $0.09 per share, under a placement announced earlier this year. This move reflects the company’s commitment to advancing its operations at the Alice River Gold Project in Northeast Queensland, a region known for its rich gold deposits. With a 100% interest in the project, Pacgold continues to explore and develop its mineral assets, positioning itself as a significant player in the exploration industry.

For further insights into AU:PGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.