News & Insights

Stocks

Pacgold Limited Advances with New Share Placement

November 24, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacgold Limited has successfully issued over 24 million fully paid ordinary shares to institutional and sophisticated investors at $0.09 per share, under a placement announced earlier this year. This move reflects the company’s commitment to advancing its operations at the Alice River Gold Project in Northeast Queensland, a region known for its rich gold deposits. With a 100% interest in the project, Pacgold continues to explore and develop its mineral assets, positioning itself as a significant player in the exploration industry.

For further insights into AU:PGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.