Pacgold Limited Advances Exploration with SPP Funds

November 12, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited’s recent Share Purchase Plan (SPP) raised $157,800 from 17 shareholders, with shares priced at a 25% discount to the market. The funds will be directed towards accelerating exploration activities for the company’s Alice River Gold Project. This initiative highlights Pacgold’s ongoing commitment to expanding its gold exploration footprint in the rich Northeast Queensland Mineral Province.

