Pacgold Begins Extensive Drilling at Alice River

Pacgold Limited has commenced reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its Alice River Gold Project in Queensland, targeting high-priority areas to expand its understanding of mineralisation. With the completion of the first RC drill hole and 280 aircore holes, the company is on track to finish the aircore program by late November, with assay results expected to flow consistently into 2025. This extensive drilling campaign aims to identify key areas for further exploration in the coming year.

