Pacgold Advances Drilling at Alice River Project

Pacgold Limited has made significant progress in its aircore drill campaign at the Alice River Gold Project, completing 127 holes and dispatching the first batch of samples for analysis. The company has identified promising quartz veins and alterations, aligning with known mineralized trends, and plans to mobilize a Reverse Circulation rig soon for further exploration. Results from the current drilling phase are anticipated by mid-November, potentially paving the way for expanded exploration in 2025.

