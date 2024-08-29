Is Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 06/16/2017, the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Pacer Etfs. It has amassed assets over $9.19 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, CALF seeks to match the performance of the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to small-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.59% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.09%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector - about 31.30% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) accounts for about 2.43% of total assets, followed by Newell Brands Inc (NWL) and Hanesbrands Inc (HBI).

The top 10 holdings account for about 19.72% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, CALF has lost about -4.43%, and was up about 9.96% in the last one year (as of 08/29/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $39.26 and $49.16.

The ETF has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 24.55% for the trailing three-year period. With about 102 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $12.97 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $29.77 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

