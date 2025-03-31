Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders (COWG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (Symbol: COWG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.35, changing hands as low as $29.96 per share. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COWG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.12 per share, with $35.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.35.

