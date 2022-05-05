Pacer ETFs Targets Opportunities in ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution’ with BULD

Pacer ETFs has announced the launch of the Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD), which aims to follow the BlueStar Global Robotics & 3D Printing Index. The rules-based index consists of globally listed stocks and depositary receipts of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from robotics or manufacturing automation equipment, computer-aided design (CAD) software, or 3D printing products or services and material providers.

“BULD provides exposure to the companies that are leading the technology, manufacturing, and engineering industries to new heights in what is called ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution,’” said Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors, in a news release announcing the fund’s launch. “BULD aims to follow the next generation of industrial automation that will support this societal change by enhancing supply chains, providing new solutions for mass customization, and much more.”

BULD targets manufacturing and engineering developments leading “The Fourth Industrial Revolution,” also known as Industry 4.0, which is characterized by disruptive industrial automation, dependency on 3D printing, and robotics. For this revolution to occur, there must be a build out of the Internet of Things, machine-to-machine communications, and computer-aided design (CAD) software to increase speed, safety, and productivity in the manufacturing and engineering sectors. BULD aims to capture this trend by investing in the companies enabling this revolution.

“At Pacer ETFs, it’s our mission to provide investors with investment opportunities that tap into societal changes and have the potential to transform the way businesses operate,” added Joe Thomson, president and founder of Pacer Financial. “This ETF could provide a new way for investors to capitalize on the next big technology revolution.”

