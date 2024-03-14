Pace of Swedish inflation dips in February

Adds forecasts, background

STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 0.2 percent in February from the previous month and were up 2.5 percent from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said on Thursday.

Excluding volatile energy prices - a measure the Riksbank is looking particularly closely at - inflation was 3.5% compared to the same month a year earlier.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation.

The Riksbank had forecast headline inflation of 2.9% and 3.7% excluding energy versus February 2023. Analysts had forecast headline inflation of 2.8% and 3.6% ex-energy.

In January, those inflation measures were 3.3% and 4.4% respectively.

The Riksbank publishes its next policy decision on March 27.

At its most recent meeting it held its rate unchanged at 4.00% and said that with inflation clearly coming down it might be possible to start easing policy earlier than previously expected, possibly in the first half of this year.

Markets expect a first cut to the policy rate in May or June. 0#RIBA

