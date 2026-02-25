PACCAR (XTRA:PAE) Price Target Increased by 10.56% to 108.28

The average one-year price target for PACCAR (XTRA:PAE) has been revised to 108,28 € / share. This is an increase of 10.56% from the prior estimate of 97,94 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80,34 € to a high of 136,19 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.08% from the latest reported closing price of 107,12 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,569 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACCAR. This is an decrease of 206 owner(s) or 11.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAE is 0.24%, an increase of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 416,474K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 22,978K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,380K shares , representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAE by 81.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,619K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,591K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAE by 12.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,652K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,570K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAE by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,794K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,796K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAE by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,309K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,258K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAE by 42.27% over the last quarter.

