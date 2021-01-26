Markets
PCAR

PACCAR Q4 Profit Declines, Misses View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported net earnings for the fourth quarter of $405.8 million or $1.17 per share, down from $531.3 million or $1.53 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues for the quarter were $5.57 billion, down from $6.12 billion in the prior-year quarter. Truck parts and other net sales and revenue declined to $5.136 billion from $5.711 billion last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter on revenues of $5.14 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PACCAR said it declared cash dividends of $1.98 per share during 2020. This includes a $0.70 per share extra cash dividend paid in January 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCAR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular