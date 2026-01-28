PACCAR Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

PACCAR Inc. PCAR recorded fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.06 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined from $1.66 reported in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) were $6.8 billion, down from $7.91 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others amounted to $6.25 billion.

Key Takeaways

Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $4.52 billion in the fourth quarter, lower than the prior-year quarter’s $5.69 billion. The metric, however, surpassed our estimate of $4.43 billion. Global truck deliveries totaled 32,900 units, higher than our projection of 32,145 units but lower than 43,900 units delivered in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The segment’s pre-tax income was $94.6 million, which fell short of our estimate of $237.3 million and plunged 81.2% year over year.

Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1.74 billion, up from the year-earlier period’s $1.67 billion. Our estimate was $1.75 billion. The segment’s pre-tax income totaled $415 million, down from $428.2 million reported in the year-ago period. The metric, however, topped our forecast of $332.1 million.

Financial Services segment revenues amounted to $568.7 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $544.3 million but lower than our estimate of $576.8 million. Pre-tax income increased to $114.9 million from $104 million reported in the year-ago period but fell short of our projection of $128.1 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $153.8 million from $150.4 million in the prior-year period. Research & development (R&D) expenses totaled $106.2 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $115 million.

PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $9.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $9.65 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Capex and R&D expenses for 2026 are envisioned in the band of $725-$775 million and $450-$500 million, respectively.

PACCAR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PCAR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ford Motor F, REV Group REVG and PHINIA Inc. PHIN,each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2025 sales implies year-over-year growth of 0.3%. EPS estimate for 2025 and 2026 has improved 6 cents each in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8.1% and 37.8%, respectively. EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has improved 20 cents and 26 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.1% and 33.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2025 has moved north 47 cents in the past 60 days and the same for 2026 has improved 52 cents in the past 30 days.

