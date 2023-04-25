PACCAR Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - PACCAR (PCAR) reported net income of $733.9 million or $1.40 per share in the first quarter of 2023, including a $446.4 million after-tax, non-recurring charge related to civil litigation in Europe. Excluding the non-recurring charge, the company earned adjusted net income of $1.18 billion or $2.25 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Net income was $600.5 million or $1.15 per share in the first quarter last year.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.81, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company achieved quarterly revenues of $8.47 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the $6.47 billion reported in the same period in 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $7.71 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.