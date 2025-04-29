PACCAR Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

PACCAR Inc. PCAR recorded earnings of $1.46 per share for the first quarter of 2025, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 and declined from $2.27 reported in the year-ago period.



Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $7.44 billion, down from $8.74 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others were $6.91 billion.

Key Takeaways

Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $5.23 billion in the first quarter, lower than the prior-year quarter’s $6.54 billion. The metric also missed our estimate of $5.43 billion. Global truck deliveries came in at 40,100 units, lower than our projection of 40,139 units and down from 48,110 units delivered in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The segment’s pre-tax income was $364.9 million, which fell short of our estimate of $551.1 million and plunged 58.6% year over year.



Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1.69 billion in the reported quarter, up from the year-earlier period’s $1.68 billion and matched our estimate. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $426.5 million, down from $455.8 million reported in the year-ago period. The metric, however, topped our forecast of $339 million.



Financial Services segment revenues came in at $528 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $509.3 million but lower than our estimate of $553 million. Pre-tax income increased to $121.1 million from $113.9 million reported in the year-ago period and also topped our projection of $118 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025 decreased to $143.3 million from $147.6 million in the prior-year period. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $115.4 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $105.5 million.



PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $8.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared with $9.65 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Capex for 2025 is envisioned in the band of $700-$800 million. R&D expenses are now estimated in the range of $450-$480 million compared with the previous estimate of $460-$500 million.



PCAR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PACCAR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



