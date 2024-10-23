News & Insights

Stocks

Paccar price target raised to $107 from $103 at Truist

October 23, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Paccar (PCAR) to $107 from $103 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results topped consensus estimates though its gross margins were light at 16.6% relative to the management’s guide of 17.0% on better truck deliveries of 44.9K vs. its forecast of 43K-44K, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Like last quarter, price cost continues to be a headwind to margins for Truck and Parts, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PCAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.