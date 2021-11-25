Paccar (PCAR) Up 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Paccar (PCAR). Shares have added about 3.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Paccar due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

PACCAR's Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

PACCAR reported earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. Lower-than-anticipated sales and profit from the Trucks segment resulted in this underperformance.

Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $5,146.8 million, up from $4,936 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others came in at $4,737.7 million, topping the consensus mark of $4,487 million.

Key Takeaways

Revenues from the Trucks segment totaled $3,452.6 million for the September-end quarter, lower than the prior-year quarter’s $3,504 million. The figure also lagged the consensus mark of $3,761 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $78.5 million, tanking 62.8% year over year. The reported figure also missed the consensus mark of $188 million.

Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1,260 million for the reported quarter, increasing from the year-earlier period’s $1,016.2 million and topping the consensus mark of $1,189 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $280.8 million, up from $210.2 million recorded in the year-ago period. The reported figure also topped the consensus mark of $258 million.

Revenues in the Financial Services segment increased to $409.1 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $397.6 million but fell short of the consensus estimate of $464 million. Pre-tax income rose to $120.1 million from $55.5 million recorded in the year-earlier period, beating the consensus mark of $107 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for third-quarter 2021 rose to $134.7 million from the prior-year period’s $100.4 million. Research & Development (R&D) expenses were $72.5 million for third-quarter 2021 compared with the year-earlier period’s $64.7 million.

PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $3,647.8 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $4,834 million on Dec 31, 2020.

For 2021, capex is projected at $525-$550 million, while R&D expenses are estimated in the $320-$340 million band. The firm envisions spending $425-$475 million in capex in 2022 and $350-$400 million in R&D activities.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Paccar has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Paccar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

