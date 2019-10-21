PACCAR (PCAR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PACCAR Inc. PCAR is set to release third-quarter 2019 results before the opening bell on Oct 22. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter is a profit of $1.62 a share on revenues of $5.86 billion.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to have played key roles in the company’s quarterly performance.

Factors at Play

Stellar economy and freight growth will likely have aided demand for PACCAR’s Class 8 truck in the to-be-reported quarter. Per the company, global deliveries are expected to have improved 5-7%, year on year. The third-quarter gross margins for Truck, Parts and Other are expected to be in the 14.5-15% range compared with the year-ago quarter’s 14.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PACCAR’s third-quarter consolidated revenues is pegged at $5.85 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 7.98%.

Higher build rates are anticipated to have boosted truck deliveries in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for truck deliveries in the United States and Canada is currently pegged at 33,703 units, indicating a rise of nearly 18.7% year over year.

Per management, while production in Europe might have dropped 5-10% sequentially amid summer shutdown, truck deliveries will likely have improved year on year. Notably, The Zacks Consensus Estimate for truck deliveries in Europe is pegged at 14,917 units, which suggests 4.3% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Financial Services segment’s third-quarter revenues is $349 million, which indicates a 2.6% improvement year over year.

However, rising commodity prices amid tariff woes, along with material and labor costs due to supply constraints might have been one of the key issues affecting PACCAR’s margin growth in the September-end quarter.

While higher truck deliveries, especially in the United States and Canada, are likely to have buoyed the company’s performance, rising costs may have limited its profits.

What the Zacks Model Says?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PACCAR this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: PACCAR has an Earnings ESP of -1.44%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is $1.60 and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.62.

Zacks Rank: PACCAR carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has an Earnings ESP of +79.68% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock is slated to report third-quarter 2019 earnings on Oct 23.

Veoneer, Inc. VNE has an Earnings ESP of +7.17% and holds a Zacks Rank of 2. It is scheduled to release quarterly numbers on Oct 23.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG has an Earnings ESP of +6.60% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock is slated to report third-quarter earnings on Oct 22.

