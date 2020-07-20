PACCAR (PCAR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PACCAR Inc. PCAR is slated to release second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 21, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share on revenues of $2.93 billion.

The trucking giant delivered disappointing results in the last reported quarter on lower-than-expected revenues from the Truck and Parts segments. Over the trailing four quarters, PACCAR beat estimates on two occasions for as many misses, the average negative surprise being 1.63%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2020 earnings per share has moved 3 cents north over the past seven days, calling for an 82.58% slump year on year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues also suggests a decline from the prior-year reported figure of $6.27 billion.

Factors to Note

With the COVID-19 pandemic rattling the auto industry, PACCAR is expected to have been affected by the decline in customer demand and the bleak world economy outlook. Lower orders for Class 8 trucks might have dented revenues during the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Trucks and Parts units are pegged at $1,860 million and $872 million, respectively, indicating a decline from the $5,212 million and $1,025 million witnessed in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Financial Services segment is pegged at $348 million, suggesting a decline from the year-ago quarter’s $361 million.

Nonetheless, amid the pandemic, PACCAR is focusing on cost-cutting efforts, including reduced capex and lower R&D spending. While dismal revenues due to lower Class 8 truck orders might have hurt the company’s quarterly performance, solid cost-containment efforts are anticipated to have offered some respite.

Earnings Whispers

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PACCAR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: PACCAR has an Earnings ESP of -6.46%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of 29 cents per share comes in two cents lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Zacks Rank: PACCAR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

OReilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY has an Earnings ESP of +50% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2020 earnings on Jul 29.

General Motors GM has an Earnings ESP of +13.07% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2020 earnings on Jul 29.

LKQ Corp. LKQ has an Earnings ESP of +41.49% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2020 earnings on Jul 30.

