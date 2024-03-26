Paccar (PCAR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Paccar (PCAR) standing at $123.01, reflecting a -0.31% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck maker had gained 9.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Paccar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.15, showcasing a 4.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.06 billion, up 0.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.13 per share and revenue of $32.25 billion, which would represent changes of -15.4% and -3.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Paccar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.76% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Paccar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.17. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.17.

Investors should also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.92 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PCAR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.